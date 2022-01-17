3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $542,500

WOW... what a house... and still time to pick your own selections. 3 bed/ 3 bath/ 3 car walkout Ranch on a very sought after treed lot. This house has it all... farmhouse elevation, zero entry, covered stoop, finished basement, LVP flooring through-out main level (bedrooms are carpet). roll in shower, sprinkler system, beautiful deck. Convenient to Offutt, Kennedy Freeway, shopping, dining, & schools. What are you waiting for?? Call for more details.