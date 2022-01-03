3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $499,800

Contract pending. On market for back up offers only. Custom walk out ranch in popular Anchor Pointe subdivision. Open concept floor plan with wider doors, hallways, etc for easier access. Walk in pantry, large kitchen island, custom cabinets and high end finishes throughout. Covered composite deck with aluminum railing. Main floor laundry wraps around to connect primary bedroom suite. Drop zone, oversized garage, sprinkler system and oversized front porch with wood beam details Photos are of previous build.