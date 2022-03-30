 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $175,000

Contract pending. Remain on market for back up offers only. Perfect starter home sits on large corner lot. 3 bedroom 1 bath with a new main floor laundry, includes washer and dryer. Some new paint, window coverings, kitchen island added, stove and refrigerator stays. Alley access to a detached garage.

