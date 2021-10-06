3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $197,500

 Skip to main content
Contract pending. On market for backup offers only. Fully updated three bedroom one bath home. High ceilings in Living Room. New flooring throughout. New kitchen cabinets, countertops. New light fixtures. New windows and siding. The list goes on..

