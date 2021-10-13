3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $300,000

This beautiful home has it all! 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, remodeled kitchen, spacious formal dining and living room with cozy sunroom at front of house. This well-maintained two-story has several updates to the kitchen and baths, with granite countertops, new cabinets, ceramic tile and luxury vinal tile flooring throughout the main level. Updated kitchen appliances, dishwasher, microwave/convection oven, gas stove and oven with warming drawer. New roof in 2014, Marvin Tilt Pac windows, vinyl siding, outdoor patio space, fenced yard with sprinkler system. Detached Garage with storage loft, attached shed and second stand-alone shed. Newer furnaces, new PVC plumbing throughout entire house. Updated fuse box and updated wiring through most of the house. Security cameras and alarm system. Central vacuum system on all three levels. AMA