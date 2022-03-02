3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $338,000

Charming and elegant home in the heart of Blair, NE packed with history! Built in 1895 by the late GG Lundt, featured in "If These Bricks Could Talk" --Donna Henton, this home has been marvelously maintained and remodeled to keep its timeless character while welcoming new, top of the line, modern finishes. Enjoy the classic front porch or host your next event on the new composite back deck. The main floor features an open concept floor plan with a large kitchen, a beautiful dining area, and a large family room accented with beautiful doorways featuring original transom windows. Through the beautiful double doors off the family room is a large study that could double as another bedroom. The basement features a marvelous "wine-cellar". Every detail went into this home and it is ready for the new owners to come love and appreciate its unique and rich history!