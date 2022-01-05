This is a wonderful & unique opportunity to own a charming older home in a very private location with too many updates to list. The private location consists of 10 acres just west of Blair surrounded with trees on the West, views to the South and East and approx 4 acres of CRP ground. This one of a kind acreage has many wildflowers, native grasses, some great water features, potting shed, a 30' x 40' pole building with concrete floor & multiple creative outdoor entertaining areas. The outdoor living spaces are far enough apart to be private but close enough to walk to & include custom built water features, lighting, various plants, antique farm equipment & outdoor seating. One of the locations named, The Grove, is in a grove of trees that opens up to large and rustic boulders everywhere, randomly stacked creating an awesome rustic mountain feel. The nicely remodeled home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, office, sitting room mud room, updated kitchen, dining room, living room.
3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Omaha man was driving nearly 100 mph when he crashed into the rear of a car driven by a longtime teacher stopped at a stoplight, a law enforcement official said.
- Updated
Bellevue West grad Jay Ducker, the MAC freshman of the year, is transferring from Northern Illinois, and he gave up an update on which schools are now recruiting him the hardest.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
New homes. New sports fields. A health-centric campus. Sweeping change could be coming to a historically ethnic enclave that longtime South Omahans fondly refer to as old Sheelytown.
- Updated
Evan Bland takes a look at the latest Husker recruiting news, including why quarterback Chubba Purdy's visit to Nebraska will be longer than his first — and why NU is already "No. 1 on his list."
- Updated
An 11th-hour visit to Nebraska impressed Justin Evans-Jenkins as he saw the inner workings of the football program and academic support. Playing again with his best friend was another bonus.
- Updated
A Douglas County district judge sentenced Jose Antonio Ramos to the equivalent of 3½ to 5 years in prison on charges that he was an accessory to one of his best friends' death.
- Updated
Nebraska made its sixth addition from the transfer portal official Sunday morning as former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Hunter Anthony committed to the Huskers.
- Updated
A 16-year-old boy fired at least 10 shots at a vehicle that he and another teen were chasing in South Omaha, killing a 14-year-old girl, a prosecutor said Monday.
- Updated
Ohio State proved that it's in the top tier of college football with a comeback win in the Rose Bowl, but the Big Ten didn't mow down its foes. Nebraska’s first challenge is to beat merely good teams.
- Updated
Brian Buschini models his punting style after one of the Huskers' all-time greats. Armed with the motivation to bring Nebraska back to that level, he'll be key to the special teams overhaul.