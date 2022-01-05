3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $650,000

This is a wonderful & unique opportunity to own a charming older home in a very private location with too many updates to list. The private location consists of 10 acres just west of Blair surrounded with trees on the West, views to the South and East and approx 4 acres of CRP ground. This one of a kind acreage has many wildflowers, native grasses, some great water features, potting shed, a 30' x 40' pole building with concrete floor & multiple creative outdoor entertaining areas. The outdoor living spaces are far enough apart to be private but close enough to walk to & include custom built water features, lighting, various plants, antique farm equipment & outdoor seating. One of the locations named, The Grove, is in a grove of trees that opens up to large and rustic boulders everywhere, randomly stacked creating an awesome rustic mountain feel. The nicely remodeled home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, office, sitting room mud room, updated kitchen, dining room, living room.