3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Bluffs - $105,000

This property features vinyl siding, a 1 car detached garage with alley access and is located at the West end of Main street in Cedar Bluffs, just blocks from the local school and football field. Seller just installed a brand new roof and the AC unit is newer. This home is being sold as is, where is, with no warranties or representations from the seller and is being sold site unseen. This could be a great opportunity to swoop up an investment property in this wonderful small town!