 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Bluffs - $45,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Bluffs - $45,000

Knock, Knock....it's OPPORTUNITY. Here is your opportunity to own a property at the edge of downtown Cedar Bluffs and just blocks from the elementary school, football field & park. Yes, there is work to do. However, some of the big ticket items have already been completed. The roof is new in 2022 & the HVAC is newer. The property has vinyl siding, a nice size lot and a 1 car detached garage with alley access. There is one bedroom on the main floor, another room that can either be a bedroom or a laundry room (hook ups are there), a bedroom on the second floor and another room that could be finished for a great office space. This is an as-is sale.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation

Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation Saturday, two days after being convicted on three felonies and one day after top leaders called for his resignation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert