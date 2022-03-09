3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Bluffs - $60,000

Knock, Knock....it's OPPORTUNITY. Here is your opportunity to own a property at the edge of downtown Cedar Bluffs and just blocks from the elementary school, football field & park. Yes, there is work to do. However, some of the big ticket items have already been completed. The roof is new in 2022 & the HVAC is newer. The property has vinyl siding, a nice size lot and a 1 car detached garage with alley access. There is one bedroom on the main floor, another room that can either be a bedroom or a laundry room (hook ups are there), a bedroom on the second floor and another room that could be finished for a great office space. This is an as-is sale.