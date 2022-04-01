3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $130,000

Cute, cozy & affordable! This clean & well-maintained home on the West end is ready for a new owner. This little dollhouse has a front deck, vinyl siding, newer windows throughout and a private driveway for off-street parking. Plenty of room on this flat lot for a garage to be added. Full basement is the perfect place for a home gym with plenty of room for storage. Great opportunity for first-time buyer. Own for less than you would pay for rent. AMA.