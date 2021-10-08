3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $135,000

If you want a home completely updated with no worries now is your chance. With great views of the town from the enclosed porch, this home is ready for a new owner! It includes a new roof, furnace, a/c, water heater, new LVP flooring on the main and carpet on the second floor. New kitchen including plumbing and appliances. Bathroom completely updated with new plumbing, tiled floor, and shower. New light fixtures. New retaining wall with new concrete steps going up to the house. The back patio is bricked with a new privacy fence for a quaint little shaded sitting area. Please call for a showing! (Seller's agent has equity in the home.) (Seller prefers Ambassador Title Services for title work.)