New New New! This adorable home has 3 bed, 2 full bath, and a wide array of updates. From new paint and lights outside, to newer carpet and LVP flooring, and new water heater and furnace. Dark finishes throughout the the kitchen with a new sink and soffits. Full bathroom on the main. Incredible large open space on the second floor plus a full bath with new vanity.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $160,000
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
A 23-year-old content creator from New Jersey decided to travel wherever a dart lands on a map of the United States. He ended up in Staplehurst, Nebraska, population 240.
In Humphrey, a town of 900, two schools a half-block apart will send three teams to the Nebraska state basketball tournaments this week.
Former Nebraska men's basketball guard Dylan Talley died Friday at the age of 32, according to a tweet by his former coach and current NU assistant Doc Sadler.
Nebraska's defensive coordinator needs to find the "best 11." With several key pieces gone, how well has NU recruited on defense? We’re about to find out.
After a 5-25 record, UNO has fired men's basketball coach Derrin Hansen, who led the program for 17 seasons in Division II and Division I.
Nebraska ran low on energy, fouls to give and useful bodies in Madison. And it still ran home with a win. The Huskers beat No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday at the Kohl Center.
Three Republican candidates for Nebraska governor have all used University of Nebraska logos or imagery in ads. The university would like them to cut it out.
Check out the schedule for the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.
Anthony Washington now sees his devotion to his gang as a “false idolization” that helped steer him to prison.