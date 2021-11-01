Sherwood Homes' popular Burberry Ranch with contemporary flair. What a fantastic value! All Sherwood and Lane homes come standard with dual warranties including 10 year structural as well as Radon mitigation system with its own 5 year warranty (see details from agent). The most wide open concept you can imagine. LVT floors in the kitchen, dining, entry, and great rooms. Painted cabinets and Quartz counters in kitchen. Walkout basement and composite deck, 3 car garage. This home is just blocks from the grade school. The exterior of the home has a uniquely modern style that sets this one apart from the rest.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $402,754
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
You can not spin the devastation. On a spirit-shaking, confidence-breaking afternoon, the Scott Frost era crashed. In such a way that almost certainly can’t be salvaged, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
High inflation in the loss category — 26 in four years under Scott Frost — is a major problem, and it may cost the Husker coach and his staff an election soon enough.
- Updated
By now all the early bravado and promises have given way to Saturday's horror scene resembling 2003 or 2007 or 2017. Scott Frost was supposed to be the antidote to the past failures, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts discussed Scott Frost, the Huskers' sellout streak, Big Ten referees and more on the radio Tuesday.
- Updated
No. 16 seed Omaha North rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and shocked top-seeded Millard South in a wild Class A playoff opener.
- Updated
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game.
- Updated
JD Spielman, who broke records at Nebraska before transferring to TCU, is retiring from football. The news came Tuesday as Spielman has dealt with multiple injuries wile playing for the Horned Frogs.
- Updated
Whether or not you like Trev Alberts, his institutional knowledge and Husker bloodlines are an invaluable advantage during this tumultuous football season, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
There was more going on in that Nebraska loss than Adrian Martinez, but yeah, when you complete less than half your passes and throw four interceptions, that's a factor, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
Malachi Coleman's breakout season for Lincoln East has led to attention from colleges like Nebraska. But the adversity he's overcome off the field makes him more than just a special athlete.