 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fort Calhoun - $35,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fort Calhoun - $35,000

This .4 acre lot in De Soto Township, north of Fort Calhoun, is ready for you to clean up and build your country retreat. Located along the banks of the Mill Creek, this property has easy access to I-680 & the 48th St. exit so it is 15 minutes to the Omaha city limits. Maps show that it is located in flood zone A, so buyer will need to plan accordingly for building specifications. The double-wide trailer on the lot is in very poor shape and this property is being sold “as is”. There is a storage shed. AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert