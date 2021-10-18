 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fort Calhoun - $416,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fort Calhoun - $416,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fort Calhoun - $416,000

MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. New Chapter Homes - Adventures of Tom Sawyer Plan! More lots available in most neighborhoods. Current build time is 6-7 months from breaking ground. New Chapter Homes is a custom home builder in the Omaha/Lincoln and surrounding areas.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert