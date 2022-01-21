3 Bedroom Home in Fort Calhoun - $50,000

This one-acre lot in De Soto Township, north of Fort Calhoun, is ready for you to clean up and build your country retreat. Located along the banks of the Mill Creek, this property has easy access to I-680 & the 48th St. exit so it is 15 minutes to the Omaha city limits. Maps show that it is located in flood zone A, so buyer will need to plan accordingly for building specifications. The double-wide trailer on the lot is in very poor shape and this property is being sold “as is”. There is a storage shed. AMA