3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $209,900

Model Home Not for Sale. The Brownstones at Gallery 23 are an exciting new mixed-use development in Fremont offering custom built row houses. In addition, there will be homes and villas surrounding a 14 acre lake where fun abounds with pontoon and fishing boats, paddle boards, kayaking, & swimming. Interior features include an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, white cabinetry, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, vcc flooring & a pantry. No Flood Insurance Required. Model Home open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3 p.m.

