3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $625,000

From the new 50 year synthetic CeDUR shake shingles, to the gold plated bath fixtures, to the beautiful metal fireplace insert, this property shines! With 3,101 main floor square feet that includes the Primary bedroom with large sitting room, walk-in closet and full bath with whirlpool, formal and informal dining rooms, a large kitchen with all the tools, main floor laundry and a great family room/den. Upstairs boasts an additional 1,140 square feet with the 2 additional bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath, plus a bonus room with attached flex areas. Outside enjoy the fenced in backyard with brick patios and a gazebo on a lot just shy of 1/2 an acre! Buyer gets to pick the Primary bedroom carpet to be installed prior to close from the samples in the room.