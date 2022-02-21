3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $649,000

Large updated ranch with tasteful finishes. Living space has open floor plan, lots of windows with beautiful views. Primary suite with 3/4 bath and large walk-in closet separate from secondary bedrooms. Located on the main lake so you can watch all the boating activity! Newly painted and landscaped, lots of garage space for toys. So much fun to be had! Come see this charmer on Woodcliff's lake ski-di and see what lake living is all about!