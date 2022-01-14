 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $140,000

Quiet 3 bed, 1 bath house is the perfect starter home! Open living room and formal dining area with access to the back deck. Tons of storage in thee kitchen plus all appliances to stay. All bedrooms are carpeted and easy access to the full bathroom with newer fixtures (2020). Surrounded by mature trees in the fully fenced in backyard. Check this home out today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert