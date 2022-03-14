 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $432,100

Great three bedroom daylight ranch. Very open plan - easy entertaining. Great room fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Kitchen island and pantry. PLVT in main living area - walk thru from drop zone-laundry-owners suite. Cedar deck overlooks Valley and future NRD dam.

