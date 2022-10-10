3 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $488,983

New look for Sherwood's popular Asheville Ranch plan. Three car garage, 10-foot tall ceiling in kitchen, dinette great room and entry, LVT floors in much of the main floor. Wide open concept. Granite or Quartz counters and custom cabinets throughout. Luxurious tile master shower with polystone floor. Gretna schools. Daylight basement and composite deck. All the latest finishes done in the most popular palette. Price includes first year ProHome comprehensive warranty and 2/10 warranty including transferable 10 year structural warranty! See associated docs in MLS for details.