3 Bedroom Home in Hancock - $80,000

Come enjoy peaceful small town living in Hancock IA! This property is across the street from the fire-station, and located right next door to the post office. Enjoy all the little league games near Hancock Park and Botna Bend Park. Property being sold as is

