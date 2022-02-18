 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Harlan - $88,000

Check out the space for the $$$ This one offers 3 bedrooms with a possible 4th non conforming and 1.75 baths. This home has been freshly painted and a new roof installed. The basement offers more space for storage, laundry or a small workshop area. The home has a radon mitigation system installed and all it needs is some one to call it HOME. This home is being sold As-Is.

