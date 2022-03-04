 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Vista - $115,000

Raised ranch in popular La Vista. Home has 3 bedrooms upstairs. There is also a large rec room addition on the main floor. This one will need some upgrades so bring your imagination and tools and you will have a great property. Home to be sold AS-IS with what's there.

