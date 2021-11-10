 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $115,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $115,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $115,000

Completely remodeled and ready to move in! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a fenced in yard and coffered ceilings is a must see! New roof, windows, paint, flooring and kitchen countertops. It's been professionally cleaned and ready for its new owners! This would make a great first time home or rental.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert