Completely remodeled and ready to move in! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a fenced in yard and coffered ceilings is a must see! New roof, windows, paint, flooring and kitchen countertops. It's been professionally cleaned and ready for its new owners! This would make a great first time home or rental.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $115,000
Matt Lubick, Greg Austin, Ryan Held and Mario Verduzco — all assistant coaches on offense for the Huskers — are no longer with the program.
In 20 seasons covering Nebraska football, I’ve spent enough hours mining unusual statistics to go a little insane. But every once in a while, a new one drops my jaw, writes Dirk Chatelain.
The Big Ten announced kickoff times for the Huskers' final two games of the 2021 season.
You can respect Adrian Martinez for playing through his injuries, Tom Shatel writes, but that's an indication that Scott Frost's biggest problems come at the quarterback position.
Scott Frost will get a fifth year to lead Nebraska’s football team, school leaders have announced. Frost also agreed to a restructured contract.
During another season in which Nebraska football will have a losing record, Scott Frost made a case for his program and his leadership of it. “I bleed for this.” But that hasn't been enough.
The odds are not in Scott Frost's favor. Not even close. But he does have one thing on his side — faith. Not only his faith in himself, but the faith of Nebraskans aching for him to succeed.
Bringing back a 15-27 head coach for a fifth year sounds crazy, but it’s no crazier than firing those nine-win coaches. And it might just work, writes Tom Shatel.
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Ohio State game.
NU A.D. Trev Alberts liked the plan Scott Frost presented in their weekly meeting, and he wants to see if, with a new offensive staff and more administrative support, Nebraska can do better.