3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $95,000

Investor special on this as-is property in NE Lincoln! This is a good sized three bedroom house that is a blank canvas to customize to your liking. The main floor has living room, an office, bath, laundry, and kitchen. The upstairs houses all three bedrooms with the primary having a large sized retreat that could be used as more closet space. Come check out this great investment property today!

