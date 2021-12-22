 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missouri Valley - $125,000

This 3 bed 1 bath home is ready for you to move right in to! enjoy the private backyard, off street parking and large patio outside. Inside hosts an open floor plan, updated rooms and main floor laundry! Lots of extra storage in the basement with room for a work shop or potential second bathroom. Come see for yourself!

