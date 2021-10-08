 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Murray - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Murray - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Murray - $125,000

Small town living located on a level lot, large 2 car garage built-in, next door to elementary school. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and the home has lots of storage with a 18 x 10 front porch and enclosed back deck. 2 Finished rooms in basement. Large level lot with room for building storage shop or what ever. The air conditioner outside compressor replaced in 2015 and the roof was replaced in 2017.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert