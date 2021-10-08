3 Bedroom Home in Murray - $125,000

Small town living located on a level lot, large 2 car garage built-in, next door to elementary school. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and the home has lots of storage with a 18 x 10 front porch and enclosed back deck. 2 Finished rooms in basement. Large level lot with room for building storage shop or what ever. The air conditioner outside compressor replaced in 2015 and the roof was replaced in 2017.