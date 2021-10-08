3 Bedroom Home in Nebraska City - $125,000

What a Cutie and updated! Character and charm plus modern amenties! Enjoy summer nights on your spacious front porch loving the sights and sounds of summer. Inside you will be refreshed with bright white painted trim while still honoring 1920's character throughout. Completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, kitchen island, lighting, LVP, amazing storage! Extended living space with a 3 seasons room, perfect for entertaining, crafting or just hanging out. Completely remodeled bathroom will be maintenance free! Extra bonus is the basement which is includes the washer and dryer and built in equity to finish to your liking, ceilings are higher for this age of home. New Roof and wiring 2019, radon mitigation 2020, update structural support 2021 Convenient, quaint living in Nebraska City!