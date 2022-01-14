 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Nickerson - $78,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nickerson - $78,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nickerson - $78,000

Manufactured home with large lot. No lot rent, you own the land. Large Kitchen with island. Large jacuzzi tub in master bedroom. Two car detached garage and there are two parking spots on other side of home. Some new carpet is left for new buyer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert