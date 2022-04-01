3 Bedroom Home in North Bend - $105,000

LOOK a home for sale in North Bend! Cute 3 bedroom bungalow with a nice backyard with alley access and great storage shed. The main floor laundry adds convenience. Furnace, A/C, plumbing and water heater replaced in 2019. Listing agent is related to seller. This is a great opportunity to live in a small community only 20 minutes to Fremont or Schuyler - check out the schools too! Showings start Saturday 4/2. Seller will review offers after 5:00 Sunday.