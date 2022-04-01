 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in North Bend - $105,000

3 Bedroom Home in North Bend - $105,000

LOOK a home for sale in North Bend! Cute 3 bedroom bungalow with a nice backyard with alley access and great storage shed. The main floor laundry adds convenience. Furnace, A/C, plumbing and water heater replaced in 2019. Listing agent is related to seller. This is a great opportunity to live in a small community only 20 minutes to Fremont or Schuyler - check out the schools too! Showings start Saturday 4/2. Seller will review offers after 5:00 Sunday.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation

Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation Saturday, two days after being convicted on three felonies and one day after top leaders called for his resignation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert