Contract Pending A timeless classic brick home in the heart of Loveland neighborhood. Recently renovated with a beautiful addition including a main floor primary suite, family room, upstairs sitting area, balcony, and walkout LL. This home has everything you are looking for and more. Main floor primary bedroom suite with french door entry, tray ceiling and crown molding, exposed brick and barn door. Oversized his and her walk in closets with custom builtins. Enjoy access to the deck off the bedroom for your morning coffee. Open kitchen with custom cabinets and large gas range, located between formal dining room and family room. Access out to the deck from kitchen and family room. Walkout lower level with lots of natural light featuring an exercise room and bar. Sitting on almost an acre, this yard is a private sanctuary including decks, balconies, patios and a pergola with FP, TV & ambiance. Professionally landscaped, lighted gardens to enjoy unwinding and relaxing in all seasons. Hea
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A generation of Omahans — and newcomers to the city — likely are unaware that Peony Park, the major amusement spot from the 1930s through 1994, was at 78th and Cass Streets.
- Updated
After each game, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game.
- Updated
The Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell, former chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha, is accused of stealing $179,000 from another priest and $96,000 from a parish in Springfield.
- Updated
There will be no consolations or moral victories. But Nebraska's 23-16 loss to Oklahoma — this Surprise of the Century — is complicated, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that the state is bringing back an online dashboard to track COVID cases and hospitalizations.
- Updated
The Game of the Century legends gathered at halftime to culminate a week of nostalgia for (arguably) college football’s greatest game. But Saturday wasn’t just a history lesson, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
A former Bellevue police officer awaiting trial on charges of felony assault and evidence tampering after the death of his girlfriend was himself found dead early Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- Updated
This brain drain means major long-term harm to the state, writes a Nebraska native now living in New York.
- Updated
The what-ifs of Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma had Scott Frost both “proud” and “disappointed.” When asked which of those feelings coursed through him hottest, he couldn’t choose. Both, he said.
- Updated
After four weeks of tinkering, Husker coach John Cook said Monday that he knows the lineup he'll use to start Big Ten play this week — he just wasn't ready to publicly reveal it yet.