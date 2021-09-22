3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,150,000

Contract Pending A timeless classic brick home in the heart of Loveland neighborhood. Recently renovated with a beautiful addition including a main floor primary suite, family room, upstairs sitting area, balcony, and walkout LL. This home has everything you are looking for and more. Main floor primary bedroom suite with french door entry, tray ceiling and crown molding, exposed brick and barn door. Oversized his and her walk in closets with custom builtins. Enjoy access to the deck off the bedroom for your morning coffee. Open kitchen with custom cabinets and large gas range, located between formal dining room and family room. Access out to the deck from kitchen and family room. Walkout lower level with lots of natural light featuring an exercise room and bar. Sitting on almost an acre, this yard is a private sanctuary including decks, balconies, patios and a pergola with FP, TV & ambiance. Professionally landscaped, lighted gardens to enjoy unwinding and relaxing in all seasons. Hea