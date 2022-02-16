3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $100,000

Whether you are looking for a place for you to call home or the perfect investment property for your portfolio - this one's for you! This charming ranch home offers space galore plus oodles of updates and is completely ready for it's new owner! Nestled on an expansive lot, you'll love the covered front porch and the huge, flat backyard! Step inside and appreciate the spacious floorplan that features vinyl windows; cozy living room with tall ceilings; large dining room; an updated kitchen with the appliance that stay; modern bathroom plus sizable bedrooms too! The partially finished lower level offers a bedroom and a flex room - ideal for work or play! The newer AC (2021) and newer roof top this off as a must see, so hurry here!