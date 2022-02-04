 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $105,000

The cutest 1.5 story home EVER!!! Plus a enclosed front porch letting in all kinds of great light! Nice wood floors and trims. Good sized closets. A nice 2nd floor bedroom with extra space. A good area of town -- just off of 40th and Hamilton. A nice block of homes. A nice clean fresh basement. NEW AC. Alley excess so lots of room for multi cars and toys! Value priced and ready for you! SHOWINGS START TUESDAY AND PROFESSIONAL PHOTO'S MON-TUE.

