Here's your chance to pick up an excellent flip opportunity with an ARV value over $200k! This home beams with character inside and out. Super cute cottage outside, on a corner lot, near downtown Benson & the shops on N Saddle Creek plus walking distance to elementary and middle schools! Inside you'll find under the filth, hardwood floors, a gorgeous entry view of the wooden staircase and brick fireplace & formal dining & sunroom. Renovate the entry to have built in lockers and coat closet, then head over to the kitchen to do a complete remodel there! Drop ceiling can be removed to find 2 more feet of ceiling space which would add to the wow factor when its all done. Upstairs you'll find the 3 bedrooms all with wood floors and a vintage bath that can probably be saved. Basement has a stool, shower and laundry hook ups plus an access door to the garage. But wait, there's more! Assessor claims house is a 2.5 story so the possibility of adding a master suite or play space on the 3rd level
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An almost 4,000-square-foot house with broken gutters, deteriorating windows and holes big enough to draw raccoons is set to be demolished after an arduous three-year process.
- Updated
In an interview with Tom Shatel, Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook discussed his future coaching plans, if the Huskers could win another national title and more.
- Updated
The lone quarterback commit in this year's NU recruiting class didn't waiver, nor did the Huskers. The long-term forecast could be good for everyone.
- Updated
In crafting Nebraska's search framework, Scott Frost directed his staff — including a private analytics consultant — to focus on five areas as the Huskers created a large pool of candidates.
- Updated
For the third time this season, Nebraska volleyball will take on Wisconsin, but this time for the national title. Join us for live updates from the NCAA championship match in Columbus, Ohio.
- Updated
Talent acquisition in college football has become trickier with the transfer portal, NIL and developing multiple recruiting classes. Nebraska coaches are currently walking three paths at once.
- Updated
It’s hard to know the impact of this NCAA championship match, but it raised the level of volleyball to a higher plane. And Nebraska coaches, players and fans should be proud to have been part of that.
- Updated
A series of underage drinking compliance checks resulted in 28 businesses in Douglas and Sarpy Counties being cited on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors.
- Updated
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is reportedly seeking to hire Nebraska’s defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
- Updated
The boy's mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow him to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings. "The system failed," the Douglas County attorney said.