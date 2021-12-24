 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $110,000

Here's your chance to pick up an excellent flip opportunity with an ARV value over $200k! This home beams with character inside and out. Super cute cottage outside, on a corner lot, near downtown Benson & the shops on N Saddle Creek plus walking distance to elementary and middle schools! Inside you'll find under the filth, hardwood floors, a gorgeous entry view of the wooden staircase and brick fireplace & formal dining & sunroom. Renovate the entry to have built in lockers and coat closet, then head over to the kitchen to do a complete remodel there! Drop ceiling can be removed to find 2 more feet of ceiling space which would add to the wow factor when its all done. Upstairs you'll find the 3 bedrooms all with wood floors and a vintage bath that can probably be saved. Basement has a stool, shower and laundry hook ups plus an access door to the garage. But wait, there's more! Assessor claims house is a 2.5 story so the possibility of adding a master suite or play space on the 3rd level

