3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $110,000

Forget being king of the castle.. how about being king of the block! This massive home was just fixed up and is ready to impress your friends on the social media & YOU everyday you awake in it as the lucky owner! Located on a quiet street, the fence and vegetation adds even more privacy to your front porch. You can sit out front or out back looking at your 2 car garage! Laundry hookups are on the main floor so you'll never have to visit the laundromat again! Kitchen is huge with a walk in pantry for all your best munchies. Don't forget to notice the short distance to Carter Lake where there's fishing, walking trails and playgrounds. Seriously, this home is what you've been looking for. Come and get it!