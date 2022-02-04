 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $115,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $115,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $115,000

Buy right on Omaha’s historic Fontenelle Boulevard! Quaint 2 Story priced for you to make it your own and build instant equity. 2 large bedrooms up, 1 in lower, renovated main bath. Hardwood floors, built ins and original woodwork throughout. New HVAC. Newer kitchen appliances. Large formal dining room. Delightful front porch with swing and view of the Boulevard. Perched high on a fenced corner lot at the bookend of a row of historic beauties.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert