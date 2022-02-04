3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $115,000

Buy right on Omaha’s historic Fontenelle Boulevard! Quaint 2 Story priced for you to make it your own and build instant equity. 2 large bedrooms up, 1 in lower, renovated main bath. Hardwood floors, built ins and original woodwork throughout. New HVAC. Newer kitchen appliances. Large formal dining room. Delightful front porch with swing and view of the Boulevard. Perched high on a fenced corner lot at the bookend of a row of historic beauties.