3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $117,000

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 12/5 from 11am - 1pm. With a few finishing touches, there is equity to be had! 3 bed (2 on main floor & primary upstairs) / 1 bath home with good sized living area, eat in kitchen, and unfinished basement. There is room on the lower level to add square footage with a family area or non-conforming bedroom. The 1 car attached garage is extra long for storage items. Private back yard, fully fenced and gates on both sides. Close to schools and shopping! Welcome Home!

