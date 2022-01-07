3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $117,000

Great single-family home as is or it could be converted back into a 2-unit multi-family for investor. The upstairs has a separate entrance and the 3rd bedroom includes a kitchen sink, some cabinets and a 220 electrical outlet for a stove, so it could be converted back into a kitchen. Or that kitchen sink & cabinets could be used as a wet bar. Lots of options here! Check out all the updates including the updated electrical panel, new interior paint and some new carpet! Vinyl siding is always convenient. There are newer windows as well. This cutie has 2 bathrooms, one on each floor and a detached garage. Don't miss out - take a look today as it won't last long! AMA