3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $120,000

This 3 bedroom Cape Cod home is cute as a button and ready for you! New carpet and fresh paint throughout, plus cozy updated kitchen and timeless bath - you’ll enjoy the mix of old charm and new amenities this affordable home has to offer! You’ll also be surprised by the size of the living and dining areas, and the upstairs bedroom could flex nicely as an office or media room. The bigger ticket items have all been taken care of, like the new roof (2019), furnace (2020), AC (2007), copper water line from the street (just completed) as well as new kitchen appliances. Large backyard with tons of potential. Nicely located, just minutes from downtown Benson, Blackstone, downtown and walking distance to beautiful Fontenelle Park. So hard to find a great house at a good price - don’t hesitate to make your home-ownership dreams come true! AMA