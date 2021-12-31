3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $120,000

A very nice 1.5 story all stucco home. A large open front porch. A good sized deck off the back. Alley access with plenty of room for multi cars plus a trailer/boat/camper. Inside you will find a cozy brick fireplace and wonderful wood trim's. A big dining area with a built -in's at the windows. Lots of great light thru-out the home. A clean basement add's the extra value you are looking for. SHOWINGS START FRIDAY