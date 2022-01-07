More land than you know what to do with plus a brand new interior makes this home a winner all around! Sitting on 3 lots, fully fenced & in an area with no covenants, you can store your toys and projects all year long. The home has brand new siding and many new windows, 3 new decks for your warm day resting and a finished front porch for the rainy days. You'll find brand new carpet and paint and 9ft+ ceilings throughout. Bedrooms are a good size with lots of natural light and the smaller one you may have to fight for cause if its walk in closet! The basement is massive with taller ceilings so you can use it to store your stuff, do your laundry, use as another living space or finish for equity! Basement also has a door to the outside so maybe you could finish it and rent it out! Fridge and Stove will be provided!
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000
