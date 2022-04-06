3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

Epic location with epic features. This spacious home walking distance from the heart of Downtown Omaha just got a new facelift! Brand new roof, gutters and vinyl siding. Come on in to see the locker system in the entry, large living spaces with 9+ ceilings, primary bedroom on the main plus 2 more up above. The bathroom is spacious for the kids to both use in the morning before school, and the kitchen has enough room for a dining table. The basement is not finished but provides great storage space! Tenant occupied Section 8 pays $1000/month, lease expires in August but the very cooperative tenant would like to stay. Come add this beauty to your portfolio. SHOWINGS START FRIDAY A.M.