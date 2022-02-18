 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

Here is your chance to own a home in Benson! Nestled on the corner of Fontenelle Blvd and Bedford Ave, this home is awaiting its new homeowners. Cute kitchen with dine in area, spacious living room and bedroom on main floor. Upstairs consists of a spacious larger bedroom, a 2nd smaller bedroom and a full bath. Come check out this opportunity before its too late.

