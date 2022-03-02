3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

Th8is handyman special is a terrific opportunity for investors. This home has a lot of potential. Do not wait too long! Opportunities like this do not come up often. House sold AS-IS.
Jerry Stine took one last trip back to Wheeler County to remember his years coaching. And there he realized the profound impact he had on a generation of Nebraskans.
Scott Frost says he loved sitting in a room with Mark Whipple, Bryan Applewhite, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola and listening to their ideas.
Nebraska made a financial commitment to men's basketball. But because of on-court incompetence and administrative indifference, the return on NU's investment has been abysmal. Dirk Chatelain has more.
Fred Hoiberg is coming back next season. Why? Because he has presented Trev Alberts with a plan to save Nebraska men's basketball. Call me skeptical, but not necessarily surprised, writes Tom Shatel.
Two Nebraska players from the 2020 class have entered the transfer portal with the start of spring practices only days away.
When spring football kicks off Monday, the theme for Nebraska is change, and the Huskers have no time to waste. "Now is not the time to seek comfort. Now is the time to embrace discomfort."
Though Hoiberg will be back for a fourth season, Trev Alberts said things need to change. Alonzo Verge and Derrick Walker point to resiliency and discipline as what needs fixing, not a new coach.
Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard will miss the rest of the season after a right wrist injury, suffered at St. John's Wednesday night, will require surgery.
Casey Thompson kept his old jersey number from Texas, while one Husker pass rusher switched to Deontre Thomas' old number. More Husker jersey number additions and changes:
While much of the early spring camp focus will be on Nebraska's new offensive coordinator and his quarterbacks, rebooting NU's run game, writes Sam McKewon, will be the real key to Husker success.
