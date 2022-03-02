 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

Th8is handyman special is a terrific opportunity for investors. This home has a lot of potential. Do not wait too long! Opportunities like this do not come up often. House sold AS-IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert