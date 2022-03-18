 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

Nice home on a large corner lot with mature trees in back and a private setting. This 3 bedroom home has new carpet, newer vinyl windows, eat-in kitchen with pantry and plenty of storage room. Kitchen also has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. House is on a septic system which is new (January 2022). Being sold "as is." AMA Taxes for 2022 are approximate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert