3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

Perfect for 1st time home buyers or investors! This 3 bed 2 bath home is completely move in ready! Just recently renovated updated include. New roof! New paint, New carpet, all new fixtures and so much more! Plus a Bonus room in the basement (Non confirming). Showings start Tuesday 8/24! No appliances Included

