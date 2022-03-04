3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $129,900

OPEN HOUSE Sat. 3/5/22 1 - 3. This home has so much potential with oak floors under carpet, a nice sized kitchen/dinette, 3 beds on the main level, and a great living room. It also has steel siding. The walk-out lower level is pretty much a clean slate to finish as desired. Toilet in lower level & shower hookups. Nice fenced backyard. The washer/dryer, 6 years old, kitchen refrigerator, and freezer in the lower level are included in the sale. There is a wheelchair ramp going into the home for ease of access if needed. Taxes for owner are under a Homestead Exemption. Property being sold AS-IS. A great starter home.